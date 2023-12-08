CDAO to Host Multi-Classification Hackathon Inside Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, or CDAO, will host a multi-classification hackathon from Feb. 5 to 9 at a DOD AI Battle Lab in Oahu, Hawaii, to develop data-driven tools designed to address combatant command challenges.

The BRAVO 11 Bits2Effects hackathon will be the first BRAVO hackathon to be held inside a combatant command and will use Indo-Pacific operational theater data to accelerate learning and capability development, DOD said Thursday.

Hackathon participants may play one of three roles: hacker, hacker subject matter expert or supporter.

The hacker role is open for participants with operational and warfighter expertise and experience in software development, machine learning, data science, data visualization, design and user interface and product management.

HackerSMEs must be government workers and government contractors with experience leading teams on a use case or dataset.

Members of the government and government contractors who have experience providing administrative support can apply as supporters.

CDAO will host the hackathon with the Defense Innovation Unit, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Army Pacific Command and the U.S. Air Force.