Army Requests Information on New Enterprise Data Analytics Platform Development

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems has begun seeking information on the development of a new enterprise-wide data analytics platform that will ingest, analyze and manage data across the service branch.

Information gathered during the market research will be used to inform the Army’s acquisition approach for the Army Data Platform 2.0, which will replace the Vantage data analytics and decision-making platform, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

ADP 2.0 will enable Army decision-makers to create, manage and publish data products and give them access to enterprise data ecosystem mesh services to ensure data governance and interoperability.

The Army will continue maintaining the current Army Vantage, powered by Palantir-built software, to enable capability availability and assist in a seamless transition to ADP 2.0.

Responses to the request for information are due Jan. 24.