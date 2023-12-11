Army Receives Initial Delivery of Lockheed-Made Precision Strike Missiles

The initial batch of Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles has been delivered to the U.S. Army.

The military service said Friday that the PrSM, which will serve as its next-generation long range precision fires missile, features an open system architecture and can be fired using the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Breaking Defense reported Friday that the PrSM is designed to hit targets as far as 500 km away and as close as less than 85 km away, based on the results of the production qualification testing that took place in November.

In contrast, the legacy Army Tactical Missile System, which the PrSM will replace, has a range of 70 to 300 km.

The PrSM was developed by Lockheed Martin. The same company is competing with a team involving RTX and Northrop Grumman for an enhanced version of the weapon intended to feature a range greater than 1,000 km.

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology and Wash100 winner Doug Bush said, “The Precision Strike Missile will provide Joint Force commanders with a 24/7, all-weather capability that will counter the enemy’s ability to conduct combat maneuver and air defense operations.”