Army Deploys New Contract Writing System to Additional Users

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement have deployed the service branch’s new contract writing platform to an additional 400 users across several locations outside of the continental U.S.

The service expects the total number of Army Contract Writing System users to reach over 500 by January, PEO EIS said Tuesday.

The military branch launched ACWS in August and since then, the contracting workforce has used the system to issue 123 contract awards worth $41 million combined.

Maria Dunton, procurement analyst and ACWS team lead with the ODASA(P), said the Army has conducted a dozen training classes for 379 individuals and considers the feedback received on the system and related training as a “huge success story” for the program.

“It demonstrates we are on the right track with our training strategy,” Dunton said. “We will continue to incorporate feedback from our users into our training and adoption management efforts.”

The Army expects to field the contract writing platform to an additional 2,000 users from various command sites that receive purchase requisitions through the General Fund Enterprise Business System.