Anne Bonfante Gebhards Sworn in as Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy

Anne Bonfante Gebhards, who most recently served as senior adviser for international affairs at the Department of the Navy, has been sworn in as deputy undersecretary of the Navy for policy .

Gebhards was sworn into office by Carlos Del Toro , secretary of the Navy and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, during a ceremony held on Monday, the Navy said Wednesday.

In this capacity, Gebhards will be the principal civilian adviser on matters associated with defense and foreign policy, naval force posture, defense and naval strategy and security cooperation policy.

Earlier in her career, Gebhards served as country director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as well as a foreign affairs specialist at the State Department. She additionally served as defense advisor to the former Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control.

Gebhards is a graduate of Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. She gained a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the University of the West of England and completed the Senior Executive Fellows program at the Harvard Kennedy School.