André Mendes Retires as Commerce CIO

André Mendes is stepping down as chief information officer for the Department of Commerce on Dec. 31 after 14 years of service in the federal government.

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, Mendes shared that he will take on a CIO role for Tarrant County, Texas, starting Jan. 2.

Mendes was appointed CIO of Commerce in August 2020 and has since taken over responsibility and oversight of technology systems used at the department and its associated bureaus.

Before that, he held the top IT role at the International Trade Administration and helped drive the bureau’s digital transformation and cloud adoption efforts.

He also held various leadership roles at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, including CEO, chief operating officer, chief technology officer and chief financial officer.