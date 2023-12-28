Air Force Unveils Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Doctrine

The U.S. Air Force has published a new doctrine on electromagnetic spectrum operations meant to enable the joint force to improve competitive advantage and develop multiple dilemmas for adversaries across all domains.

“Dominant EMS expertise and capabilities can render adversary sensors, situational awareness, command and control, networks, and decision processes ineffective, preventing adversaries from attaining their objectives,” the document’s foreword reads.

The service branch supports the joint force’s initiatives to exploit EMS and use adaptive technology to reduce adversary capabilities, according to the document published Dec. 14.

The document describes the characteristics of the EMS domain and electromagnetic operational environment and discusses the concept of EMS operations and electromagnetic warfare as well as its components, including electromagnetic effects and attack.

The doctrine includes a chapter outlining the nominal organization and staff functions related to joint EMS operations and another chapter associated with JEMSO planning, execution and assessment.

The document, which is an update to the EMSO doctrine published in July 2019, highlights how authorities flow from the joint force commander through joint processes and clarifies the air component’s responsibilities, roles and capabilities for EMSO.