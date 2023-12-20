Air Force Eyes January Rollout of Platform to Assist in Investment Decision-Making

The U.S. Air Force intends to field in January 2024 the first iteration of a platform meant to allow decision-makers to predict how an investment in one capability might impact an entire program and its budget, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Developed by the Air Force in partnership with technology company Rhombus Power, the Rhombus Guardian platform uses meta-models of how the military service works, which can then be tailored to various weapon systems.

The platform will run various applications, which are still undergoing development.

“This tool will allow a senior leader to see the dynamic impacts if you’re going to invest in something — how does it ripple across the ecosystems of the Air Force, readiness, aircraft availability, strategic basing?” Joseph McDade explained to Federal News Network at the recent AFCEA Air Force IT Day.

The Air Force assistant deputy chief of staff for plans and programs pointed out, however, the likelihood of bugs shipping out with the platform’s initial rollout and subsequent public criticism.

“Our view of that is if you’ve got valid points, we’ll just roll it into continuous updates,” McDade said.