White House Introduces National Strategy for Enhanced GHG Monitoring, Measurement; Arati Prabhakar Quoted

The Biden administration unveiled a national strategy to bolster interagency coordination over greenhouse gas monitoring, measurement and information sharing.

The strategy details a phased implementation of standards and programs, including the establishment of the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Strategy to Advance an Integrated U.S. Greenhouse Gas Measurement, Monitoring and Information System is a product of the GHG Monitoring, and Measurement Interagency Working Group. Experts from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Office of Management and Budget, and White House Climate Policy Office make up the committee.

Aside from the GHG center, the administration plans to create an urban-scale prototype framework that combines measurement and modeling of GHG initially in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Indianapolis.

“To overcome the climate crisis, we need to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Arati Prabhakar, assistant to the president for science and technology and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This strategy puts us on a path toward an integrated system to improve how we monitor greenhouse gas emissions, so actors across the economy can make informed decisions,” added Prabhakar, a recipient of the Wash100 Award in 2016.