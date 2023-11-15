Wendy Piazza Appointed Director of Contracts at Platform Aerospace

Wendy Piazza has been selected by Platform Aerospace as its new director of contracts.

She brings over two decades of contracting experience to Platform, the Hollywood, Maryland-based company shared with ExecutiveGov in an email on Monday.

Platform Aerospace President and CEO Kurt Parsons said the organization is “extremely excited” to welcome Piazza to its team.

He shared Piazza’s responsibilities in her new position, which include laying out the strategic vision for Platform’s contracts department and determining how the enterprise can add value for current and potential clients.

Piazza said she is “thrilled to be part of the Platform family” and looks forward to “providing innovative contracting solutions to Platform’s current and future customers.”

Before joining Platform, Piazza held numerous contract-related roles. She most recently served as senior director of contracts at Xator Corporation, which was acquired by Parsons Corporation in 2022. Earlier, she was director of contracts at TSM Corporation, now owned by Xator, and director of contracts and administration at Coalescent Technologies, where she worked for nearly 10 years.

Parsons said Piazza’s broad understanding of relevant business activities, including defense contracts, program management, mergers and acquisitions and more, will make a “valuable impact on our team.”

Her appointment follows Platform’s September appointment of Richard Clarke, a retired U.S. Army general, to its Board of Directors. As a board member, he is responsible for helping to improve the production of the company’s unmanned aerial vehicle for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.