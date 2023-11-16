USAID Releases 1st Geospatial Strategy; Samantha Power Quoted

The U.S. Agency for International Development underscored in a recently released Geospatial Strategy its overall goal of advancing the delivery of international programs through the use of geospatial data and technology.

The agency said Wednesday its first-ever Geospatial Strategy highlights four objectives, one of which is helping USAID gain expanded access to geospatial data and tools.

The other goals are strengthening USAID’s capacity to use geospatial insights for decision-making; integrating geographic information into its policies and practices; and providing global leadership in using geospatial tech for development and humanitarian assistance.

Currently, the agency and its collaborators use geospatial information for delivering improved responses to disease outbreaks, utilize satellite data for quantifying Amazon forest loss and employ custom maps for identifying areas of poverty in assisted countries.

“We have seen the power of geospatial technology to make USAID’s humanitarian and development assistance more effective – from creating interactive maps and dashboards to inform disaster response to using satellite imagery to analyze climate impacts,” said USAID Administrator Samantha Power. “Analysis of geospatial data allows us to uncover insights about local needs, make more informed decisions and better target life-saving assistance.”