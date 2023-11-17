Strider Teams With Scale AI to Deliver Data & AI Technology to US Government; Eric Levesque Quoted

Strider Technologies and Scale AI have joined forces to provide data and artificial intelligence tools to U.S. government organizations.

The new partnership is intended to help federal agencies, identify, contextualize and respond to economic and national security challenges , Strider announced from its Salt Lake City, Utah headquarters on Thursday.

“Strider and Scale share a common goal to deliver critical insights to organizations to drive better outcomes,” said Strider Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder Eric Levesque .

He described the partnership as a “natural fit” and shared his excitement to collaborate with Scale’s team to support national security initiatives with technology offerings.

Under the partnership, Strider’s reservoir of public data, which includes more than 10 billion documents from primary sources of multiple languages, will be incorporated with Scale’s AI-based decision-making technology, Donovan. When combined, Strider’s collection of data will inform Donovan’s large language model platform, giving federal organizations access to these documents through a production-ready system that provides intelligence.

By bringing these offerings together, the two companies aim to deliver supplementary data that may enable agencies to develop a stronger understanding of risks posed by state-sponsored adversaries.

“This kind of information is critical for supply chain risk management and countering foreign influence efforts. Scale’s Donovan platform is well-suited to read and summarize such significant volumes of information,” said John Brennan , general manager of Scale’s public sector arm.