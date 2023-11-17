STARCOM Unveils Space Domain Awareness Doctrine Publication; Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba Quoted

Space Training and Readiness Command has provided the U.S. Space Force with a Space Doctrine Publication developed to present best practices and authoritative guidance regarding space domain awareness, or SDA.

The first operational level doctrine publication outlines how the Space Force could build and maintain SDA to ensure the U.S. has the freedom to operate in, from and to space, Space Operations Command said Thursday.

SDP 3-100, Space Domain Awareness, also underscores how important SDA is for all domain operations. Other highlights include characterization of the space environment, identification of roles and responsibilities of SDA-associated organizations and discussions about space capabilities and the orbital, terrestrial and link segments of space systems.

“Effective SDA is foundational for space forces to conduct prompt and sustained operations that fulfill the cornerstone responsibilities of the Space Force, preserving freedom of action in the space domain, enabling joint lethality and effectiveness, and providing independent options capable of achieving national objectives,” said Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba, commander of STARCOM. “Space Force commanders and their staffs rely on timely and actionable SDA to satisfy these responsibilities.”