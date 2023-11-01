Space Systems Command Debuts Space Domain Awareness TAP Lab Accelerator

The U.S. Space Systems Command unveiled a new accelerator program for space domain awareness technology, applications and process at its operations command headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Space Domain Awareness TAP Lab Accelerator is supported by the nonprofit Virginia Tech Applied Research Corp. and Mitre, SSC announced Monday.

The program was created as a venue for SSC to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Office of Scientific Research in commercializing SDA prototype technologies.

Every year, it will have a maximum of four cohorts working together for three months on projects specializing in SDA, space battle management and threat warning and assessment. The Space Force or other government agencies may award follow-on contracts as needed, SSC said.

The accelerator’s first-ever cohort focuses on technologies that prevent adversaries from using direct ascent anti-satellite weapons on geosynchronous satellites.