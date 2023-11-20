Sonny Hashmi: GSA Aims to Speed Up AI Procurement Through Repeatable Acquisition Environment

Sonny Hashmi , commissioner of the General Services Administration ’s Federal Acquisition Service and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said the agency intends to establish a repeatable acquisition environment to help federal agencies accelerate their procurement of artificial intelligence tools.

“We want to leverage kind of our governmentwide buying power capability to do it once and repeat many times,” Hashmi told FedScoop in an interview published Friday.

“And so what we want to do is to be able to build the right kind of repeatable acquisition environment, so it could look like a [blanket purchase agreement], it could look like some sort of an acquisition vehicle that then allows agencies to do very quick turnaround task orders against,” he added.

Hashmi said GSA will conduct listening sessions with government and industry partners to determine the common requirements as it works to develop the acquisition environment for AI.

The FAS commissioner noted that the agency will work to facilitate the AI procurement process by applying the lessons learned from cloud acquisition.

