Secretary of State’s Advisory Board Considers Potential Impact of AI on Arms Control, Nonproliferation in New Study

A U.S. State Department advisory board has released a study outlining findings and recommendations to address the risks and benefits of using artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies in arms control, nonproliferation and verification.

The department said Thursday the report was developed by the secretary’s International Security Advisory Board in response to the request of Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, under secretary of state for arms control and international security.

The report’s findings and recommendations are divided into seven categories: nuclear weapons and proliferation; biological and chemical threats; autonomous weapon systems; global supply chains, export and trade; responsible state behavior and human rights; opportunities and applications in intelligence; and capacity building and human capital.

Its recommendations regarding nuclear weapons and proliferation include working with the Intelligence Community to expand its nonproliferation and deterrence strategy by adding early detection and deterrence based on the use of AI, machine learning and big data and using new approaches developed by national laboratories to determine an emerging nuclear program’s weapons-usable capability.

To address biological and chemical threats, the ISAB study calls on the department to lead international partners in preparing for potential negative uses of AI and ML in biotechnology and promote the development of gene synthesis security among U.S. allies.

The report also urges the State Department to maintain its posture on the language of “human control” and create a diplomatic strategy to guide the launch of an ad-hoc Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems treaty writing process.