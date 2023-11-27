OSTP Issues Follow-on RFI for 2023 National Plan for Civil Earth Observations

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is seeking feedback from expert individuals and organizations regarding its draft National Plan for Civil Earth Observations.

The Congress-mandated draft is the third version to be developed since 2014 and is intended to maintain U.S. global leadership in the Earth observation enterprise, OSTP said in a notice published Wednesday.

An interagency team of experts called the U.S. Group on Earth Observations was tasked to formulate the 2023 National Plan, which includes near- and long-term actions needed to address socio-economic challenges, such as climate change, in the next 10 years.

The latest request for information is a follow-on to the RFI issued by OSTP in May and will close on Dec. 31.