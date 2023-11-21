OFPP Seeks Comments on Draft OMB Acquisition Data Management Circular

The Office of Federal Procurement Policy within the Office of Management and Budget has requested feedback on a proposed OMB circular aimed at expanding federal agencies’ access to relevant acquisition data.

The circular is also intended to create a centralized strategy for data management to develop comprehensive knowledge and data banks, enhance agency access to resources and tools for decision-making associated with acquisition and establish common data sharing processes , according to a Federal Register notice published Friday.

Currently, the OMB is developing a framework for Hi-Definition acquisitions to foster enterprise wide data analysis, data interoperability and data sharing across agencies.

According to the notice, the proposed circular would create an acquisition data management policy to encourage Hi-Def acquisitions to enable agencies to easily access data when procuring supplies and services.

It would also direct agencies to develop yearly strategic plans, promote data-sharing technologies, implement policies for agency collection and sharing of acquisition data, create an interagency working group and facilitate other collaborative actions and workforce development with data management.

Comments are due Jan. 16, 2024.