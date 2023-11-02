NSF Selects Research Projects to Develop Secure AI Technologies

The National Science Foundation has unveiled the 11 research projects to receive $10.9 million in funding to support the development and implementation of safe and resilient machine learning systems.

NSF said Tuesday the Safe Learning-Enabled Systems program was launched in partnership with Open Philanthropy and Good Ventures to fund foundational research projects that aim to create secure autonomous systems and generative artificial intelligence models.

The selected research projects include the development of safety-aware machine learning algorithms and methodologies, foundational technologies for safe learning-enabled systems based on distributional reinforcement learning techniques and a specification-guided, perception-enabled reinforcement learning framework.

“NSF’s commitment to studying how we can guarantee the safety of AI systems sends a clear message to the AI research community: We consider safety paramount to the responsible expansion and evolution of AI,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.