NSF CIO Dorothy Aronson Adds Chief AI Officer Role

Dorothy Aronson will assume the chief artificial intelligence officer role at the National Science Foundation in addition to her current position as the agency’s chief information officer, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

The appointment was in line with President Biden’s AI Executive Order that requires many larger government agencies to have a chief AI officer tasked to coordinate uses of AI, promote AI innovation, manage risks and other related responsibilities.

“My focus has been the past couple of years on improving the quality of NSF’s data and our ability to leverage data,” Aronson said in an interview. “Data fuels AI.”

Her remarks were backed by Terry Carpenter, senior adviser to the director at NSF, who said, “[Aronson] has already been leaning into [data-focused] areas [and] is going to continue with that role as the chief AI officer role for the agency.

Aronson’s career includes time serving as acting CIO and director for the Division of Information Systems within the Office of Information and Resource Management before assuming her current roles. She also worked as director for the Office of Management Operations for the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency.

