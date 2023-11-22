NSA Breaks Ground on New Joint Cryptologic Center in Colorado

The National Security Agency has broken ground on a Joint Cryptologic Center at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado.

The building will contain operational training and administrative facilities for NSA Colorado Service Cryptologic Elements and the new Rocky Mountain Learning Center, where unclassified training will occur, the NSA said on Tuesday.

NSAC Director Jenna Seidel said the new learning center aims to address the comprehensive training demands of NSAC personnel, who support national missions and priorities worldwide.

“This is a facility that builds upon the natural collaboration across the military and civilian workforce at NSA/CSS Colorado,” said Randy Westfall, chief of installations and logistics at NSA.

Catherine Aucella, executive director of NSA, and leaders from the agency’s Talent Learning & Development group also attended the ceremony.

“Being present for the Joint Cryptologic Center groundbreaking reaffirms the tight collaboration between NSA/CSS Washington and NSAC, as well as our enterprise-wide emphasis on training as a critical component to a successful career at NSA,” Aucella said.

Construction on the new multi-story JCC facility will begin in December with initial occupancy scheduled for spring 2026.