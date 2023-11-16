NIST Opens Data Classification Concepts & Considerations Report to Public Comment

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has released the initial public draft of an internal report on data classification concepts and considerations for improving data collection.

NIST said Wednesday the draft publication defines basic terminology and clarifies fundamental concepts in data classification to provide a common language for organizations looking to enhance their data protection approaches.

The NIST IR 8496 aims to advance the awareness and application of data classification considerations in secure data sharing, zero trust architecture implementation, compliance reporting and monitoring and large language models.

The report, authored by experts from NIST, Mitre and Scarfone Cybersecurity, is open for public comment until Jan. 9, 2024.