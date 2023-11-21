NIST Director Laurie Locascio Announces $3B Program to Bolster U.S. Advanced Packaging Manufacturing

The Biden administration is earmarking $3 billion for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program for semiconductors.

Laurie Locascio, director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, announced Monday that the program is part of the administration’s vision to maintain U.S. leadership in advanced packaging research and innovation.

The funding will be used to award contracts for projects that focus on materials and substrates; equipment, tools and processes; power delivery and thermal management; and photonics and connectors. NIST will also support vendors that will establish a chiplet ecosystem and co-design technologies for advanced packaging testing, security, maintenance, interoperability and reliability.

The plans are embedded in the Vision for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, which was published under the CHIPS for America Act.

“Within a decade, we envision that America will both manufacture and package the world’s most sophisticated chips,” Locascio remarked. “This means both onshoring a high-volume advanced packaging industry that is self-sustaining, profitable and environmentally sound, and conducting the research to accelerate new packaging approaches to market.”