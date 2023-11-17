New FTC Competition Means to Address Risks Posed by Voice Cloning

The Federal Trade Commission is launching a competition calling for the development of products, procedures or policies that would address the harms that might be brought about by artificial intelligence-enabled voice cloning.

The Voice Cloning Challenge is geared toward submissions that could limit the unauthorized use of voice cloning software, detect the use of voice cloning in real-time, or detect voice cloning in recordings, the FTC said Thursday.

The submission period will begin on Jan. 2, 2024, and conclude on Jan. 12. The winner of the competition will receive $25,000 in prize money.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine said, “We will use every tool to prevent harm to the public stemming from abuses of voice cloning technology.”

For her part, FTC Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Nguyen said, “The challenge is crafted in a way that ensures companies are responsible for the first- and second-order effects of the products they release.”