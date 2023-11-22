Navy Aims to Achieve Cyberspace Superiority With Inaugural Cyber Strategy; Carlos Del Toro Quoted

The U.S. Department of the Navy has released its first-ever cyber strategy outlining key goals for establishing information and cyberspace superiority.

In line with the Department of Defense Cyber Strategy and National Defense Strategy, the DON Cyber Strategy is built on seven lines of effort primarily surrounding information technology, critical infrastructure and partnership, the Navy said on Tuesday.

“This inaugural strategy builds on years of lessons learned from cyber domain operations across the globe,” said Carlos Del Toro , secretary of the Navy and a 2023 Wash100 awardee. “We are focused on aggressively enhancing our cyber enterprise, while fostering cooperation and collaboration with our allies and partners.”

Specific target areas include supporting the cyber workforce, shifting from compliance to cyber readiness and defending enterprise information technology, data and networks.

Through the framework, the Navy also aims to protect defense critical infrastructure and weapon systems, conduct and facilitate cyber operations, partner to secure the defense industrial base and foster cooperation and collaboration.

The strategy, which covers both Navy and Marine Corps cyber operations, was jointly developed by the Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor and Office of the Chief Information Officer.