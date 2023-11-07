NASA Invites Lunar Community Feedback on Moon Infrastructure Tech Demonstration Program

NASA is soliciting information from organizations that can participate in the development of its Lunar Infrastructure Foundational Technologies demonstration.

The agency on Monday issued a request for information to advance its plan for an In-situ Resource Utilization demonstration, which will be part of the Artemis Moon missions.

LIFT-1 aims to showcase technologies with capabilities such as extracting oxygen from lunar soil, generating power and landing and exploring the surface of the Moon’s South Pole region.

“Using in-situ resources is essential to making a sustained presence farther from Earth possible,” said Prasun Desai, acting associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, which leads the program. “Just as we need consumables and infrastructure to live and work on our home planet, we’ll need similar support systems on the Moon for crew and robots to operate safely and productively.”

NASA will open an industry forum for LIFT-1 on Nov. 13, and accept RFI responses until Dec. 18.