NASA Introduces Subscription-Free Streaming Service

NASA+, the space agency’s on-demand streaming service, is now available on the updated NASA app, which can be downloaded via Android or iOS.

NASA said Wednesday that the streaming service, which is ad-free and requires no subscription, is also accessible via Roku, Apple TV and the agency’s website.

NASA+ features original programming like documentaries, children’s shows, series and live event coverage. The NASA app itself also hosts a multimedia collection that includes images, podcasts, news and various articles.

The launch of NASA+ and the updates to the NASA app are part of the agency’s efforts to increase public accessibility and discoverability of its content. Earlier this year, the agency underwent a website redesign.

Marc Etkind, associate administrator for communications at NASA, said, “NASA’s new streaming platform and app are where the world can join us as we explore the unknown.”

He added that the digital platforms will grant everyone 24/7 access to “some of humanity’s greatest stories”.

For her part, NASA deputy administrator and Wash100 winner Pamela Melroy said, “I am excited we have created a powerful trifecta with the recently revamped NASA website, the launch of NASA+, and the updated NASA App that showcases the many benefits our data can have for all humanity.”