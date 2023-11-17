MIT Grants DOD Workforce Access to AI Learning Assets; Craig Martell Quoted

The Department of Defense and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology teamed up to roll out a digital on-demand learning initiative to expand military and civilian personnel knowledge about artificial intelligence.

DOD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office on Thursday revealed that the department’s workforce will have access to the MIT Horizon learning platform through its Digital University.

MIT Horizon features resources about AI capabilities, generative AI, cybersecurity, internet of things and related emerging technologies. DOD expects that basic information about AI will lay the foundation for common language and therefore better communication across the agency.

“This resource demonstrates to the DoD workforce how they fit into the future of these advancements and further enables their adoption throughout the Department,” said Craig Martell, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer and recipient of the Wash100 Award.

The initiative was partially launched last summer to members of the U.S. Special Operations Command and Central Command.