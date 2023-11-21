Keysight, AFRL Partner to Test Communication Networks at Sub-THz Frequencies

Keysight Technologies has signed a cooperative research and development agreement, or CRADA, with the Air Force Research Laboratory to deliver its testbed technology to advance communications in sub-terahertz for next-generation networks.

Under the agreement, AFRL will use Keysight’s existing testbeds to evaluate full device characterization and measurement concepts at sub-THz frequencies, Air Force Materiel Command announced Monday.

Keysight will gain access to AFRL’s expertise in developing long-range outdoor end-to-end communications links and modeling wireless channel properties

The test and measurement equipment company will also provide AFRL researchers access to its resources and capabilities to conduct performance analysis, including link simulations and digital twin modeling.

“Keysight aims to significantly advance sub-terahertz wireless technologies to support defense and civilian communication links and networks through this CRADA with AFRL,” said Vince Nguyen, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s technologies aerospace defense and government solutions team.

