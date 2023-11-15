Johns Hopkins APL-Backed Projects Secure NIH Brain Mapping Research Funding

Two projects supported by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory have secured funding from the National Institutes of Health to accelerate neuroscience research and inform new approaches to treating human brain disorders.

The funding was awarded through NIH’s BRAIN Initiative Connectivity Across Scales program to develop technologies designed to map brain circuits in detail to gain a better understanding of neural networks, Johns Hopkins APL said Tuesday.

A team of researchers from Johns Hopkins APL brings expertise in cloud computing pipelines, systems engineering and machine learning to participate in the projects led by Harvard University professors Jeff Lichtman and Aravi Samuel.

Lichtman’s project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of generating a synapse-level brain map by creating a serial-section electron microscopy pipeline that could scale up to map an entire mouse brain.

Meanwhile, Samuel’s research is working to to speed up and optimize image generation to improve downstream steps.

