Jason Richards Named Deputy Assistant Director at FBI Directorate of Intelligence

Jason Richards, a nearly 20-year FBI veteran, has been named deputy assistant director at the bureau’s Directorate of Intelligence, serving as the senior executive leader for enterprise human intelligence and information technology.

He announced his new post Monday on LinkedIn and assumed the role after serving as section chief in the FBI’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, where he led enterprise efforts for cloud strategy and helped enhance supply chain risk management.

Before that, he was an assistant special agent in charge of multiple Joint Terrorism Task Force squads focused on detecting and disrupting international terrorism threats to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

He previously served as assistant section chief of the FBI Counterterrorism Division and unit chief of the Directorate of Intelligence.