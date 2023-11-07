J&J Worldwide Services Secures USACE Contract for Military Health Facility Support; Steve Kelly Quoted

J&J Worldwide Services has received a four-year contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District to take over operations and maintenance services for a military health facility.

Under the contract, J&J will support Ireland Army Health Clinic in Fort Knox, Kentucky as well as related outlying areas, other facilities and incidental ancillary services, the Austin, Texas-based company shared with ExecutiveGov in an email sent last week.

“J&J is excited to add Ireland Army Health Clinic to our project portfolio and honored to have the opportunity to serve the Ft. Knox healthcare community,” said J&J CEO and President Steve Kelley .

The organization, said Kelly, is “very proud” of its performance track record and is “committed to providing an exceptional level of service.”

J&J has recently secured multiple contracts to provide operations and maintenance services for military health facilities. The first of these awards is intended to support Blanchfield Army Community Hospital in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, which the company has supported for more than 35 years. The company also booked a contract to assist the Fox Army Health Center in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, extending a 25-year partnership with the institution.

“It is humbling to be a part of the legacy our team has built at Campbell and Redstone Arsenal over the years. We look forward to establishing another lasting partnership with the Ft. Knox facility customer,” Kelly said.

In May, J&J won a spot on another healthcare-focused contract. The potential 10-year, $75 billion Department of Health and Human Services award is intended to provide the department with management services for influx care facilities .

For a deep dive into the ways the U.S. government is working to improve healthcare operations, the Potomac Officers Club will host its 2023 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 6. At the event, experts from both the public and private sectors will come together to discuss the challenges and priorities in federal healthcare. To learn more and register to attend the event, click here .