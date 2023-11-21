IARPA Solicits Proposals for New Cyberthreat Attribution Technologies

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has issued a broad agency announcement for a new program to develop technologies designed to help forensic experts attribute a cyberattack based on coding styles.

IARPA said Monday the two-phase Securing Our Underlying Resources in Cyber Environments program aims to determine similarities between binary code and source code files and provide information to forensic experts on the likely origins of cyberattacks.

“As a result, SoURCE CODE will make it more difficult for cyber-criminals to operate without detection and remain anonymous,” said Program Manager Kris Reese.

Phase one will run for 18 months to conduct foundational research that will guide the development of novel methods to identify cyberthreat actors. Phase two will last one year to apply the techniques across both the source code forensics and binary forensic domains.

Sandia National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Software Engineering Institute will test and evaluate the participants’ systems.

Responses to the BAA are due Jan. 22, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.