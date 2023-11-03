House Bill to Modernize Authorization Process for Commercial Space Activities

Reps. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., and Brian Babin, R-Texas have introduced legislation to modernize government oversight of the commercial space sector to ensure U.S. leadership in space activities.

The Commercial Space Act of 2023 aims to streamline the authorization process for commercial space activities to reduce administrative burden while ensuring compliance with international regulations, Lucas’ office said Thursday.

Under the bill, the Office of Space Commerce will serve as the single authority responsible for the authorization and supervision certification process and work as its own entity within the Department of Commerce.

To encourage commercial space innovation, the bill will establish the Private Space Activity Advisory Committee to monitor the effectiveness of the new certification process and identify gaps in the sector.

“This bill crafts a favorable and competitive environment right here at home by streamlining our regulatory process and clarifying federal roles in licensing commercial space activities,” Lucas said.