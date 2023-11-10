House Bill to Make OSINT Products Available to Federal Agencies, Congress

Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., have introduced legislation requiring the U.S. intelligence community to make unclassified, open-source intelligence available to other federal agencies and Congress.

The Open Source Intelligence Availability Act would require the IC to update the Intelligence Community Directive 208 to streamline the production and dissemination of unclassified intelligence products derived from OSINT sources and determine which agencies need access to the information, Castro’s office said Thursday.

The Director of National Intelligence must submit a plan outlining policies and procedures for sharing OSINT products with covered entities and individuals no later than 180 days after the enactment of the legislation.

“The Open Source Intelligence Availability Act will close critical gaps in our information ecosystem and help all our federal agencies do a better job of serving the American people,” Castro said.