HII Opens Norfolk Campus for Newport News Shipbuilding

HII held an event on Nov. 6 marking the opening of a new site in Norfolk, Virginia, to be used in support of its Newport News Shipbuilding business.

HII said Wednesday that the opening of the Newport News Shipbuilding Norfolk Campus was attended by company, U.S. Navy and city officials and the leadership of Fairlead, which leased the property for the new NNS site.

Though its opening took place only recently, the Newport News Shipbuilding Norfolk Campus has been in operation for several months, producing steel panels for the upcoming Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.

The Norfolk campus is also expected to benefit NNS’ Newport News shipyard, freeing up space for other operations like submarine construction.

The new campus is the result of investment by HII and funding by the Navy. Program Executive Officer for Aircraft Carriers Rear Adm. Casey Moton said during the opening ceremony that the facility demonstrates “what can be accomplished when the Navy-industry team comes together.”

Les Smith, vice president for the Enterprise, Doris Miller and future aircraft carrier programs at NNS, said the new facility “is a prime example of how we’re innovating, thinking differently and improving efficiency when it comes to building the aircraft carriers our nation needs.”