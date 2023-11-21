HHS Begins Market Research for Zero Trust Implementation Support Services

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ’ Office of the Chief Information Officer has asked for information regarding potential sources of support services for the department-wide implementation of zero trust architecture .

To comply with a 2021 cybersecurity executive order , the OCIO is seeking information on the establishment and maintenance of a program management office that would support ZTA implementation efforts, according to a request for information published on Monday.

The task scope and bjectives of the RFI include identifying zero trust capabilities and gaps in each operating division, developing and maintaining a zero trust maturity scorecard and providing a secure test and data environment to enable the testing of multiple products to support ZTA implementation, among numerous others.

Interested offerors should provide a summary of their technical capabilities to meet the requirements, share information on current ZTA and cybersecurity contracts or task orders and state how they would use performance monitoring and reporting tools to perform contract work.

Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 6.

