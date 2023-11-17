GSA Seeks to Simplify Multiple Award Schedule Clauses for Economic Price Adjustments

The General Services Administration has started soliciting feedback on a proposed rule that intends to streamline and standardize the Multiple Award Schedule, or MAS, clauses related to economic price adjustments, also known as EPA, and eliminate certain requirements in the clauses to better align with commercial practices and standards.

The proposed rule was introduced as an amendment to the GSA Acquisition Regulations, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

The proposed policy will consolidate four existing EPA clauses into a single clause, create a definition for EPA method and retain the MAS contracting officer’s authority to accept, reject or partially accept an EPA request.

GSA expects the changes to increase the number of offerings available through the MAS program, enhance customer satisfaction and reduce administrative costs on MAS contractors, particularly new entrants and small businesses.

Comments are due Jan. 16.