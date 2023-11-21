GSA Aims to Emphasize Best Value in MAS Acquisitions

The General Services Administration has issued a legislative proposal that aims to modify language within the Competition in Contracting Act of 1984 to reduce the use of the lowest price, technically acceptable method of selection , Federal News Network reported Friday.

The proposed update is intended to ensure that acquisitions made under the Multiple Award Schedule program emphasize best value for the government rather than lowest price.

Specific changes suggested include striking references to “lowest overall cost alternative” – which the agency says is often confused with “lowest price” – and replace them with “best value” instead, a term defined by the Federal Acquisition Regulation as “the expected outcome of an acquisition that, in the Government’s estimation, provides the greatest overall benefit in response to the requirement.”

These updates would align MAS standards with Congress’ preference for best value to become the “acquisition objective” of the government. They would also enable contractors to offer their solutions without being worried about price, GSA Senior Procurement Executive Jeff Koses told Federal News Network in an interview.

“Over the last 40 years, we’ve moved to a best value mindset. Acquisition is not about trying to buy the lowest priced item,” said Koses.