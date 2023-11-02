FBI Director Christopher Wray: Homegrown Violent Extremists Are the Greatest Terrorism Threat to US

Homegrown individual or small extremist cells that exploit online violence are the biggest terrorism threat to the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a Senate hearing.

In a statement presented Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Wray warned that adversaries are taking advantage of modern technology to commit crimes, from cyber attacks to disinformation and weapon construction.

He discussed the growing number of domestic and homegrown violent extremists, which operate within the U.S. or its territories to mobilize disorder and other unlawful acts through social media and online platforms. He clarified that the FBI is using all the tools applicable to fight domestic terrorism.

The agency is also continuing to combat hostile foreign intelligence services and operatives, especially amid conflicts in the Middle East.

“We continually adapt and rely heavily on the strength of our federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international partnerships to combat all terrorist threats to the United States and our interests,” Wray stated. Using lawful investigative techniques, the agency maintains efforts “to collect, analyze, and share intelligence concerning the threats posed by violent extremists who desire to harm Americans and U.S. interests,” told lawmakers.

