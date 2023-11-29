Doug Bush Says Army Faces New System Training & Resources Challenges

Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the service branch is facing challenges with resources and affordability when it comes to training warfighters on new systems, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

Bush said a piece of gear that is “very difficult to train” on is not going to be as effective or, if it’s too expensive to train on, is “not going to be as affordable for the Army to do at scale.”

“Millions of people, hundreds of thousands of soldiers. So affordability there becomes a key factor for us, especially when we’re developing new systems,” the 2023 Wash100 awardee continued.

The Army is also working to fully ingest and understand how to use and train with artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and efficiency across the service.

“So the Army’s got efforts underway — the other services do as well — to build our capacity to fully ingest and understand how they’ve developed and actually make sure we understand what we’re being offered or what we’re proposing to use in the area of AI,” Bush said.