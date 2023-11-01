DOE Selects 6 Projects for Quantum Information Science Research

The Department of Energy Office of Science has selected six projects to receive $11.4 million in funding to conduct research on quantum information science for fusion energy sciences.

The funding will focus on advancing quantum algorithms related to fusion and plasma physics, developing high-sensitivity measurement techniques for plasmas and exploring high-energy density physics methods for QIS materials discovery and synthesis, DOE said Monday.

Jean Paul Allain, associate director of science for the Fusion Energy Sciences program, said the awards will enable FES to “take advantage of QIS sensing techniques and future quantum computing hardware.”

“The convergence of quantum science, fusion energy, and plasma science is an exciting and revolutionary emergent area of discovery and broader impact.”

The QIS research projects were competitively peer-reviewed and will run for up to three years. DOE will provide $3.8 million in fiscal year 2023 and $7.6 million in outyear funding.