DOE Seeks Disruptive Energy Concepts Through ARPA-E’s SPARKS Program

The Department of Energy will support the development of innovative energy concepts that could foster the adoption of clean energy platforms, increase energy independence and improve the country’s economic and energy security through a new funding opportunity.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy said Tuesday it will manage the Spurring Projects to Advance energy Research and Knowledge Swiftly, or SPARKS, program and provide up to $10 million in funding over a period of 18 months to explore new concepts that could potentially lead to transformational changes in energy technology.

The SPARKS program will support projects in the form of exploratory research or analyses that could deliver the agency information able to advance the development of focused technology initiatives.

ARPA-E provided a list of key technical categories that applicants can use to classify their proposed technologies: grid; transportation; buildings and construction; electricity generation and storage; carbon capture, sequestration and utilization; industrial efficiency and decarbonization; and other energy technologies.