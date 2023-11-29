DOE Issues Solicitation for HALEU Deconversion Services

The Department of Energy has begun seeking proposals from industry sources capable of providing deconversion services needed to establish a domestic fuel supply for advanced reactors.

Selected vendors will deconvert high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, as uranium hexafluoride gas to various chemical forms during a 10-year performance period under the HALEU Deconversion Services contract, DOE said Tuesday.

Each awardee will receive a minimum guarantee of $2 million and conduct deconversion and storage services at locations within the continental U.S.

Interested parties have until Jan. 30 to respond to the request for proposals.

A second RFP is scheduled for release later this year to acquire, store and transport HALEU to the deconverters.