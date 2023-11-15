DOE Invests $444 Million in 16 Projects to Advance CO2 Safe Storage Infrastructure

The Department of Energy has selected 16 projects across 12 states to receive over $444 million in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help reduce carbon emissions from industrial operations and power plants.

The awardees will support the Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise initiative and focus on developing and expanding large-scale, commercial carbon storage projects that could securely store 50 million or more metric tons of carbon dioxide for 30 years, DOE said Tuesday.

Nine projects will receive CarbonSAFE Phase II awards to improve procedures to conduct technical, economic and community assessments for potential carbon dioxide storage complexes.

DOE selected seven projects for CarbonSAFE Phase III awards for detailed site characterization, planning and permitting.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said DOE is investing in “responsible carbon storage infrastructure” to address climate change challenges while “revitalizing local economies and delivering cleaner air to the American people.”

The National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage the selected projects.