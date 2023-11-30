DOD’s William LaPlante Highlights Role of Industry in US Support for Ukraine

The U.S. industrial base’s response to the Ukraine conflict “has been truly historic,” according to William LaPlante , under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

In total, the Department of Defense has allocated $44 billion in funds to support Ukraine’s security needs since Russia invaded the nation in February 2022, and industry has provided heavy contributions, the DOD said on Wednesday.

“It’s been a nationwide effort that spans the full spectrum of our supply chains in nearly every capability area,” LaPlante said.

Funds have been issued through both presidential drawdowns and the contract-based Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI, in which industry organizations are selected to deliver new equipment to Ukraine as it is produced.

To maintain U.S. military readiness, any supplies sent from existing DOD inventories must be replaced, and the department has invested close to $17 billion to replenish its stock. Another $10 billion has been allocated to contractors producing new capabilities ordered under USAI. Prime vendors and critical suppliers across 37 states have been directly impacted by these funds.

“While there’s no question we still have significant work ahead of us to fully rebuild a modern defense industrial ecosystem, we should not lose sight of what we’ve been able to achieve together with our partners in industry over the past 21 months,” he said.

The DOD has also supported manufacturers in enhancing their production capabilities, dedicating approximately $3.3 billion in funding to providers of key capabilities across 18 states.

These efforts align with the DOD’s broader push to revitalize the defense industrial base. The department is currently developing its first National Defense Industrial Strategy , which will focus on supply chain, production, workforce, acquisitions and associated metrics. Officials aim to publish the strategy in November and issue an implementation plan shortly after.