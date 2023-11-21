DIU Launches PFAS Remediation Projects at Select Military Bases

The Department of Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program and the Defense Innovation Unit have launched a new set of prototype projects to demonstrate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance treatment technologies at three military installations.

The Environmental Remediation & Restoration from PFAS Initiative will deploy water source remediation, soil treatment and destructive technologies to treat PFAS-contaminated media at selected U.S. Navy and Air Force bases, DIU said Friday.

Allonnia, Cyclopure and ECT2 have been selected to conduct water source remediation work at former Naval Air Station Joint Base Willow Grove and nearby Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

ASRC Consulting, Savron and TRS will deploy soil treatment technologies at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Meanwhile, Aquagga, Arcadis, Battelle and General Atomics will employ destructive technologies at a DOD-identified site.

“With a successful demonstration, the prototypes will be able to provide treatment options for DoD installations impacted by PFAS,” said Dr. Andrea Leeson, deputy director and environmental restoration program manager at ESTCP.