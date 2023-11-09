DISA Exceeds Small Business & HUBZone Contract Award Goals for FY 2023

The Defense Information Systems Agency exceeded its goal to award 25 percent of contracts to small businesses in fiscal year 2023.

DISA announced Monday that it granted $1.86 billion in contracts directly to SBEs, representing 29.25 percent of its contract awards for the period.

The agency highlighted its record-setting sum awarded to historically underutilized business zone, or HUBZone companies, which reached $283 million or 4.4 percent this year.

DISA implemented a “small business first” policy that includes quarterly forecasting of acquisition opportunities with a value greater than or equal to $5 million for the next three years. The agency’s Office of Small Business Programs, or OSBP, also publishes monthly acquisition decisions, new opportunities and comparisons of forecast and actual data on the DISA website.

“Not only are America’s nearly 30 million small businesses the engine of our economy, but they also provide critical goods, services and technologies which actively contribute to the health of the manufacturing and defense industrial base,” said Carlen Capenos, director of OSBP. “DISA supports our small businesses with its ‘Small Business First’ policy and considers each requirement first for small business.”