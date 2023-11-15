DISA Deploys Classified Cloud Through DEOS Blanket Purchase Agreement; Carissa Landymore Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency has collaborated with General Dynamics Information Technology and Microsoft to develop and launch a cloud software-as-a-service offering in a classified environment for the Department of Defense.

DISA said Tuesday it launched the DOD365-Sec classified cloud platform using the potential 10-year, $8 billion Defense Enterprise Office Solutions blanket purchase agreement.

In 2020, the General Services Administration and DOD re-awarded the DEOS BPA to GDIT as a result of a corrective action.

Dell Marketing and Minburn Technology Group serve as GDIT’s teaming partners for the DEOS program to support the implementation of Microsoft 365 email, storage, file sharing, spreadsheet, word processing, collaboration and other productivity tools across DOD.

DISA initiated the deployment phase for DOD365-Sec in late May and expects to migrate about 275,000 end users to the secret cloud environment by the end of 2023.

Carissa Landymore, director for the DEOS program at DISA, said one of the agency’s top priorities is delivering DOD365-Sec to warfighters to enable them to facilitate classified data sharing, collaboration and communication.

“By offering solutions for seamless and secure information-sharing across operational boundaries, we’re providing warfighters with modern tools that allow them to operate ahead of the adversary and meet their mission anytime, anywhere,” Landymore added.

DISA is using and testing third-party capabilities to achieve data protection and data separation in the classified cloud environment.

“We’re putting additional security…more fence, more guardrails…around this. We’re moving toward data segregation and zero trust as the long-term objective,” noted Landymore.