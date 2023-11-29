Defense Health Agency PEO Seeks Industry Feedback on Potential Program Management & Enterprise Architecture Solutions

Program Executive Office – Defense Healthcare Management Systems is seeking industry input regarding the initial phase of its Workplace 3.X Reboot effort, which seeks the delivery of great mid- and back-office tools as part of a broader modernization program.

PEO DHMS seeks feedback regarding two “brand name” tools it is looking into, namely Atlassian Solutions for its project management requirement and Cameo Enterprise Architecture for its enterprise architecture requirement, according to a request for information posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The government wants to know if alternative project management and enterprise architecture solutions are available, if they are compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, if they can easily interface with existing systems and if they can be easily learned to use.

Interested parties have until Dec. 7 to respond. The new tools are expected to be in use by the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Through WP3.X, PEO DHMS aims to modernize its management, technologies, processes and physical spaces to bring about what it deems the “managed office of the future.” The effort succeeds the Workplace 3.0 effort from 2021, whose result was reportedly more expensive and less innovative than desired.

PEO DHMS is attached administratively to the Defense Health Agency and directly reports to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

